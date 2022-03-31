LA Bus Fire: Metro vehicle fully engulfed in flames on 10 Freeway

A Metro bus caught fire on the 10 Freeway near Boyle Heights Thursday afternoon.

Crews have responded to a call of a vehicle fire on the 10 Freeway at North State Street a little before 2 p.m. SkyFOX was over the scene as the Metro Silver Line bus was fully engulfed in flames.

(FOX 11)

It is unknown if there were people inside the bus when the vehicle caught fire.

Officials did not say if there were injuries in the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest on this breaking news story.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.

Advertisement



