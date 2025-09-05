Critics slam LA shelter plan to transfer dogs between facilities

The Brief Volunteers and animal advocates are speaking out about a new policy from LA Animal Services that would transfer dogs to other shelters. Some are calling the policy a death sentence, saying many dogs are at a greater risk of being put on a kill list once at the new shelter.



A new initiative from Los Angeles Animal Services is drawing sharp criticism from rescuers and volunteers who say it could put already vulnerable dogs at greater risk of being euthanized.

What we know:

The department recently began transferring dogs that have been in one shelter for more than three months to other city shelters. Representatives say the "transfer initiative" is designed to give long-term shelter dogs more visibility and improve their chances of adoption.

But animal advocates argue the practice is harmful. They say moving dogs erases the progress they’ve made with volunteers and staff who know them well, leaving the animals stressed and less likely to be adopted — or worse — added to the ‘kill list.’

What they're saying:

"Even if you do get new eyes on them, they’re going to be looking at a stressed dog that no one at the shelter knows anything about," said Shira Scott Astrof, founder of Animal Rescue Mission. "No one can advocate for that dog."

Astrof and others warn that the transfers could have deadly consequences. They say dogs who become more anxious and less social in a new, unfamiliar environment are more likely to be placed on euthanasia lists.

"You’re moving a dog that has volunteers, staff that are familiar with that dog, that have trained that dog — that dog now is comfortable and in a place where they can get adopted," Astrof said. "Now you’re going to move that dog to another shelter, it’s going to get stressed out, no one there can advocate for him because they just met him, and they are factually putting these dogs on kill lists right away."

Astrof called the program "cruel" — not only to the dogs, but also to the volunteers who have spent months helping the animals build trust and confidence.

"Aside from being so cruel to the dogs, it’s so cruel to the saints that are dedicating their lives to these dogs," she added.

The other side:

Animal Services defended the policy in an email to staff and volunteers, saying the transfers give the dogs ‘their best chance at finding a home.’

"Each shelter location draws from different communities with varying demographics, lifestyles and preferences. A dog that might not appeal to suburban families at one location could be perfect for urban professionals, retirees, or families with different living situations at another. We're essentially expanding their adoption pool - giving them access to entirely new groups of potential adopters who haven't already passed them by," the email continued.

FOX 11 reached out to LA Animal Services for comment but have not heard back.