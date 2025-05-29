LA 7th grader advances to National Spelling Bee Finals

The Brief Oliver Halkett, a seventh grader from Bel Air, will compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee finals on Thursday. Halkett successfully advanced through quarterfinals and semifinals by correctly spelling words and answering vocabulary questions. He aims to become the first speller from Los Angeles County to win the national competition.



A seventh grader from The Mirman School in Bel Air is set to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee finals today, aiming to become the first speller from Los Angeles County to win the prestigious competition.

What we know:

Oliver Halkett, a seventh grader from The Mirman School in Bel Air, has advanced to the Scripps National Spelling Bee finals.

He is attempting to become the first speller from Los Angeles County to win the bee.

During Wednesday's quarterfinals and semifinals in National Harbor, Maryland, Halkett correctly spelled five words, including "gobbe," "polymorphism," "opihi," "mashlum," and "aeolight."

He also correctly answered two vocabulary questions, defining "gingerly" as "with extreme care" and "juggernaut" as "a massive, crushing force."

Halkett will be among nine spellers competing in the finals, which are scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.

Timeline:

Tuesday: Halkett began the preliminaries by correctly spelling "becquerel" and defining "toilsome" as "characterized by tiring work." He then advanced to the quarterfinals after scoring high enough on a written test.

Wednesday: Halkett competed in the quarterfinals and semifinals, correctly spelling several words and answering vocabulary questions to secure his spot in the finals. The field was reduced from 99 to 57 spellers in the quarterfinals and then to 35, and finally to 19, before the final nine spellers were determined.

Thursday: Halkett will compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee finals, starting at 5 p.m.

The backstory:

This is Halkett's second consecutive year competing in the national bee.

In 2024, he reached the fourth round, tying for 60th place among 89 spellers.

Halkett qualified for this year's national bee by winning the Los Angeles County Regional Spelling Bee in April, where he correctly spelled "diazepam" to conclude the 16-round competition.

The Scripps National Spelling Bee itself has a rich history, with the first national bee held on June 17, 1925, marking its 100th anniversary this year.

This is the 97th edition of the bee, with cancellations in 1943, 1944, and 1945 due to World War II, and in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Six Californians have previously won the national bee, the most recent being Rishik Gandhasri of San Francisco in 2019.

Local perspective:

Halkett represents Los Angeles County in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Another contestant from Los Angeles County, sixth grader Kamya Balaji from Notre Dame Academy, did not score high enough on the written test to qualify for the quarterfinals, tying for 100th place. Kamya had qualified for the national bee by finishing second in the Los Angeles County bee.

The lone speller from Orange County, seventh grader Sydney Tran from El Rancho Charter School, also tied for 100th place after not scoring high enough on the written test.