LA 7-Eleven employee brain-dead after fight with manager at work, family claims

article

The Brief A 7-Eleven employee in Los Angeles, Jessica McLaughlin, has been declared brain-dead following an alleged fight with her manager. Family members claim the manager "violently attacked" McLaughlin, causing a lack of oxygen that led to irreversible brain damage. No arrests have been made, and authorities have not publicly identified the manager or confirmed the family's account, with the investigation ongoing.



A Southern California 7-Eleven employee was declared brain-dead following a fight with her manager while on the job, her family claims.

What we know:

Los Angeles Police Department officials confirmed that on Tuesday, June 24, officers were called to a 7-Eleven located in the 5700 block of Melrose Avenue, at Larchmont Boulevard, after two employees got into a confrontation.

One person, identified as a 24-year-old woman, was transported to a local hospital. Authorities at the scene initiated an investigation and filed a felony battery report.

The woman hospitalized was identified by family members as Jessica McLaughlin. Her family subsequently made the difficult decision to remove her from life support due to the severity of her condition.

What we don't know:

As of now, the LAPD has not released any information regarding arrests in connection with the incident, nor has the identity of the second employee involved in the altercation been publicly released by authorities.

Additionally, the second employee has not been publicly named or identified by law enforcement as a suspect in this case. Furthermore, the specific circumstances leading up to the altercation remain under investigation, and it is not yet known if the second employee involved will face criminal charges.

The family's account:

Sean McLaughlin set up a GoFundMe for his sister to raise funds to give her a memorial service. The campaign also details the family's account of the events on Tuesday, June 24.

McLaughlin wrote, "On Tuesday, the 24th, Jessica walked into work expecting a normal day — but instead, she was violently and senselessly attacked by one of her managers. She held her down, sat on top of her, and didn’t let her breathe. While some coworkers tried to help and stop it, they were attacked too. When she finally got free, she collapsed. She wasn’t breathing."

He further stated that after being hospitalized, she was "kept alive on machines for the past couple of days." However, "the damage from the lack of oxygen was too much…after getting second opinions and everything we could, we have to make the impossible decision to let her go."

McLaughlin also shared a personal reflection on his sister, describing her as "a daughter, a best friend, and the kind of auntie every kid dreams of having."

What they're saying:

7-Eleven issued a statement to FOX 11 regarding the incident: "Our hearts are with those impacted during this difficult time. The suspect has been terminated, and we continue to fully cooperate with law enforcement in their investigation."