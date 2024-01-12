405 Freeway shooting in Sherman Oaks leaves driver critically wounded

A driver was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition on Friday morning following a freeway shooting on the northbound lanes of the 405 Freeway in Sherman Oaks.

First responders were initially called to the scene following reports of a collision. Officials with the California Highway Patrol said arriving officers found a vehicle had crashed into the center median just south of the Burbank Boulevard off-ramp and that the car was riddled with bullet holes.

Los Angeles City Fire paramedics rushed the victim to an area hospital with injuries that were considered critical. The name of the victim has not been released by authorities, and a description of a possible suspect was not available.

As of 6 a.m., all but two lanes were shut down in the area. Video from SkyFOX shows traffic was backed up to the 118 Freeway.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternative routes.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.