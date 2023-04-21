4-year-old dies, twin brother clinging to life after being pulled from Porter Ranch pool

A 4-year-old boy is dead, and his twin brother is clinging to life after they were pulled from a pool in the backyard of their family’s home in Porter Ranch Friday, fire authorities said.

Officials with the Los Angeles Fire Department said they received a call just after 10:30 a.m. when family members found the twin boys unresponsive at their home on Des Moines Avenue, located near the intersection of Tampa Avenue and Chatsworth Street. Dispatchers provided CPR guidance over the phone as firefighters quickly made their way to the scene.

The twins were rushed to a pediatric trauma center where one was later pronounced dead and the other still on life support.

A pair of four-year-old twins were rushed to a local pediatric trauma center after were found responsive in a pool in their family's backyard.

SkyFOX flew over the scene where a set of four-year-old twin boys were round unresponsive in their family's pool.

No further information was immediately released.