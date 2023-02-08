Kygo's Palm Tree Music Festival coming to SoCal: See the lineup

article

Kygo is bringing his Palm Tree Music Fetival to California for the first time ever.

The one-day festival is happening May 13 at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, with Kygo himself and Ellie Goulding headlining. Additional star-studded performers include Tove Lo, The Midnight, The Knocks, Two Feet, and Forester.

The Dana Point music festival is the latest expansion of the Norwegian DJ and producer's live event that has gone global, with other locales including Bali and Australia this year.

The inaugural California festival "will blend one-of-a-kind, luxurious experiences with unmatched summer nostalgia to bring fans from around the world together in celebration of a tropical lifestyle and incredible musical talent," according to a statement.

Ellie Goulding performs at the celebration of Marriott International's and Universal Music Group's global marketing partnership at the St Pancras Renaissance Hotel on June 30, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Marriott Expand

"We are thrilled to bring the Palm Tree Music Festival experience beachside at Dana Point," Kygo said in a statement. "The tropical lifestyle isn’t just our brand, it’s a way of life, and we couldn’t be more excited to finally hit the sand with our community to start the summer season with good vibes and great music."

Founded in 2016 by Kygo and his manager Myles Shear, Palm Tree Crew first came about when the pair began gifting palm tree necklaces to their inner circle as a symbol of community.

Singer Tove Lo performs during Elvis Duran's End Of Summer Bash at Hornblower Cruises, Pier 15 on August 25, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) Expand

Ticket prices start at $169.50 for General Admission. Presale begins Feb. 8 and runs until Feb 9 at 10 p.m. PST. General on sale begins Friday, Feb 10 at 10 a.m.

