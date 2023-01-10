Bad Bunny, Frank Ocean and Blackpink will be the headliners for the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, organizers announced Tuesday.

Bad Bunny is set to perform both Fridays of the two-weekend event, April 14 and 21, according to organizers. Other acts scheduled to perform Fridays include Gorillaz, Burna Boy, Chemical Brothers, Metro Boomin Pusha T, SG Lewis, and Becky G.

Blackpink is set to be the headliner on Saturdays, April 15 and 22. Other acts scheduled to perform are Rosalia, $uicideboy$, Labrinth, Earthgang, boygenius, Yung Lean, 070 Shake, and Eric Prydz.

Frank Ocean will close out each weekend on Sundays, April 16 and 23. Other acts set to perform before him are Bjork, Kali Uchis, Porter Robinson, Dominic Fike, Queens, Willow and Alex G.

Festival officials said a very limited number of passes remain for the first weekend, with registration available at Coachella.com. Presale for weekend passes will officially start at 11 a.m. Friday.