Kris Jenner's sister, Karen Houghton, found dead

Kris Jenner announced the death of her sister, Karen Houghton, Tuesday. Houghton was 65-years-old.

"It is with the heaviest heart and deepest sadness that I share that my sister Karen passed away yesterday unexpectedly," Jenner said in a post on her Instagram. "My heart aches for my mom MJ and my niece Natalie and I pray that God guides us all through this difficult time."

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department responded to a call for medical aid around 1:30 p.m. Monday, TMZ reports. When deputies arrived, fire officials were already allegedly providing lifesaving measures for Houghton.

Authorities did not share what medical incident initiated the call. According to reports, San Diego officials are attributing her death to natural causes at this time.

Houghton was Jenner's only sister and was three years younger than the Kardashian matriarch, who is now 68-years-old. The two grew up in San Diego with their parents, MJ and Robert Houghton, although the sisters primarily lived with their mother following their parents' divorce.

Houghton is survived by Jenner, their mother, and Houghton's daughter.

"Karen was beautiful inside and out. She was the sweetest, kindest, the most sensitive and vulnerable and so so funny. She always felt grateful and thankful for her life and treasured her family and friends and especially her beautiful daughter," said Jenner in her social media announcement. "She holds such a huge part of my heart and I cherish every single memory we have together."

Despite the Kardashians' very public life, Houghton has not played a major role in their reality TV fame. The sisters have allegedly had a "complicated relationship" in recent years, TMZ reports.

Houghton went public with the sibling's issues back in 2014, when she weighed in on Jenner's high-profile divorce from Olympian Caitlyn Jenner during an interview and seemingly sided with Jenner's ex.

Houghton worked as a part-time nurse and an author before her death, according to TMZ.

"Karen’s passing is a reminder that life is so short and precious and tomorrow is never promised. We must tell those we cherish how much we love them," said Jenner. "I love you my beautiful sister."