'I am scared': Violent Koreatown attack leaves man fearing for safety months later

The Brief A Koreatown maintenance manager says he’s still living in fear months after he was brutally attacked. Charges have been filed against one of the suspects in the video. The victim says the suspects in the video live at his apartment building.



A vicious attack on a maintenance manager was caught on security cameras in Koreatown.

While the attack happened back in April, the victim said he’s still afraid because not all the suspects are in custody.

What they're saying:

"I came to open my garage and there were these people drinking. They all live on the property. I started walking around saying please don't hurt me, I just want to get into my parking garage. They wanted to beat me up right away, and I was like I'm going to call the police, and I called the police. They were trying to take my phone away, and then all of them started to beat me up, really bad," William Perez told FOX 11.

He said police never showed up so he took the video to the police station the next morning and handed it to detectives.

LAPD said that seven months later, in November, Perez was called in to identify the suspects in a photo line-up. He admits he couldn't, but that he could identify the men on the video as tenants, and told the detective were to find them.

"I told them I know where they live, I know who they are. We live in the same building."

Dig deeper:

The LAPD told FOX 11 that they had to reclassify the case to a misdemeanor, because Perez' injuries were not extensive. But they did identify several of the suspects in September, and the deputy city attorney filed formal charges against one of them.

Though, Perez wishes it had been all of them.

"It's hard for me to go to bed every night and be afraid someone is going to kick my door. To be honest, I always hide from them because I am scared."