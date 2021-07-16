Kolby Story: Skeletal remains found near Marina Del Rey amid search for woman missing since December

Unidentified skeletal remains were found in the Ballona Wetlands on Friday as authorities were searching for a woman who went missing in the Mar Vista area in December, authorities told FOX 11.

Kolby Story, 32, was last seen in the early morning hours of December 7, 2020, in the 12300 block of Pacific Avenue in Mar Vista. According to reports from December, a few hours before she went missing, Story had called a friend from Venice to help her find her car keys. Around 2 a.m., she left Venice and drove in the direction of her Mar Vista home, but she never made it home.

Her car was later discovered in a Marina del Rey impound lot. The car, with a flat tire, had been towed from a parking lot near a Ralphs grocery store in Marina del Rey.

New search efforts for Story were underway Friday after some of her belongings were turned over to the Los Angeles Police Department by a good Samaritan, authorities told FOX 11.

LAPD's Robbery-Homicide Division investigators, Pacific Division personnel, and Metropolitan Division, along with California Office of Emergency Service, Fire and Rescue Division K9 Search Teams, and Story’s family members and friends, were conducting a search of the Ballona Wetlands Ecological Reserve and Ballona Creek for Story.

LAPD officer Jader Chaves told FOX 11 Friday morning that some of Story's property that was located in the area of the Wetlands was turned over to police, but did not specify what those items were.

The coroner’s office will be called in to identify the skeletal remains.

Story was described by police as being 5’4'' tall, weighing 115 lbs. She has brown hair and hazel eyes. Her family in December offered a $100,000 reward for her safe return.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Anyone with information regarding Story's case was asked to contact the Los Angeles Police Department, Robbery-Homicide Division, at 213-486-6890. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7.

