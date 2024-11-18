Riders stuck on Knott's Berry Farm roller coaster
BUENA PARK, Calif. - Riders were stuck on a Knott's Berry Farm roller coaster on Monday afternoon.
SkyFOX was over the scene in Orange County as amusement park guests were stuck on "Sol Spin" with their legs dangling mid-air around 4 p.m.
The ride was eventually lowered to the ground and the last riders were safely freed from the ride at 4:30 p.m.
It is also unknown what caused the ride to stop working on November 18. The riders were believed to be stuck in mid-air for up to two hours.
Image 1 of 2
