Knott's Berry Farm reinstates chaperone policy

Knott's Berry Farm is reinstating its chaperone policy starting this weekend, the theme park announced Thursday.

The policy, which was enacted last summer but lifted in February, will be reimposed beginning Saturday, April 22 at 4 p.m.

According to the theme park, guests who are 15 and younger must be accompanied by a chaperone at least 21-years-old to gain entry into the park or stay inside after 4 p.m.

The chaperone must present a valid ID that shows date of birth when entering the park, Knott's said, and one chaperone can accompany up to 10 guests ages 15 and under per day.

Previously, guests 17 years old or younger needed a chaperone on weekends.

Underage guests with no chaperone could be removed from the park, officials said.

"The safety of our guests and associates has always been our top priority at Knott's Berry Farm and Soak City Waterpark. Over the past two years, there have been increasing incidents of unruly and inappropriate behavior across our industry and at other major entertainment venues," the theme park said. "We are committed to keeping Knott's Berry Farm and Soak City Waterpark a place where families and friends come together to enjoy a one-of-a-kind park full of fun experiences and immersive entertainment."

