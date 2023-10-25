KISS' Gene Simmons on his support for Mending Kids

As the rock band KISS is on its final tour, Gene Simmons is talking about legacy. Not his music, but moreso philanthropy.

He's a huge backer of Mending Kids, an LA-based organization that takes doctors to volunteer on surgical missions around the world.

For his 74th birthday in August, he hosted a bowling fundraiser for the nonprofit Mending Kids at Pinz in Studio City and says "the best part of it, we raised $300,000-$400,000."

Simmons this year lent his name and likeness Funko, a pop culture collectibles company to fundraise for Mending Kids.

At a past benefit, he personally wrote a $250,000 check, and has hosted a child in his home, flown to the US for medical care.

The executive director of Mending Kids, Isabelle Fox, says Simmons is largely responsible for people around the world knowing about the non-profit.

Asked, is philanthropy part of your legacy? The legendary rocker says "It's got to be."

With the backdrop of the Whisky a Go Go in West Hollywood Simmons talked about the one time KISS plaid the Sunset Strip club. It was 2019 and Simmons says "Once, in our 50-year career, we only played here once." He says. "It wound up being friends and family" of the world-class band. There's an iconic photo of the band strolling across Sunset Boulevard.

KISS performs at the Hollywood Bowl on Friday, November 3. The legendary group's final show is December 2 at Madison Square Garden.