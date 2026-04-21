Los Angeles names original King Taco a Historic-Cultural Monument

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The Brief The original King Taco in Cypress Park was unanimously designated a Historic-Cultural Monument by the Los Angeles City Council on Tuesday. Founded in 1974 by Raul and Maria Martinez, the site is credited as the birthplace of the modern American taco truck and the Mexican-style soft taco. The designation provides legal protection, allowing the city to block demolition for up to a year while permanent preservation plans are developed.



The Los Angeles City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to grant historic status to the original King Taco restaurant, cementing its legacy as a pillar of the city's culinary and Latino history.

What we know:

Located at 1118 N. Cypress Ave., the restaurant is now recognized as a cornerstone of Los Angeles' taco truck culture.

The founders, Raul O. and Maria G. Martinez, famously converted an old ice cream truck into a mobile kitchen in 1974 before opening the permanent Cypress Park location.

The City Council's vote follows a string of approvals from the Planning and Land Use Management Committee and the Cultural Heritage Commission, all of which agreed the site represents a significant contribution to the cultural and social history of the region.

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What they're saying:

The Cultural Heritage Commission praised the founders' impact on the American food scene, stating: "With the establishment of King Taco, Raul O. and Maria G. Martinez not only created the first taco truck in the United States but also introduced the Mexican-style soft shell taco to the wider public and revolutionized the Latino culinary scene in Los Angeles."

City officials further noted that the property "exemplifies significant contributions to the broad cultural, economic or social history of the nation, state, city, or community."

What's next:

The historic designation grants the city the authority to temporarily halt any proposed demolition of the site for up to one year.

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During this window, city officials and preservationists will review long-term options to ensure the landmark is maintained as the King Taco brand continues its operations across its 22 locations in Southern California.