Kidnapped baby found in San Jose, 3 suspects in custody: police

A three-month-old baby who was kidnapped from San Jose was found on Tuesday and a three suspects were taken into custody, police said.

The discovery capped about 20 hours of an intense hunt to find missing Brandon Cuellar, who was taken from an apartment complex on Monday around 1 p.m. at Elm and McKenzie streets by a man who appeared to whisk him away in a baby carrier.

A reporter with KNTV took video of Brandon being loaded into an ambulance. The baby appeared alert with his eyes wide open.

How the baby was found was not immediately made clear. At 9:38 a.m., police said that Brandon will be taken to a hospital for precautionary measures.

Also, police did not immediately identify the three suspects.

However, shortly before Brandon was found, San Jose police said they had identified a person of interest in connection to the abduction and that she had provided "inconsistent" statements to authorities.

The unidentified woman was with Brandon's grandmother who was unloading groceries when Brandon was taken from inside the apartment complex.

The woman has not been charged with any crime at this point, Camarillo said, but she is someone police are "really focused on," as she allegedly changed her story several times.

"She knows more than she's telling us," Camarillo said.

The grandmother had been watching her grandson when his mother was at work. The mother has been cooperating with police.

Camarillo said the father is out of the picture and is incarcerated. He would not provide any more information about the father.

In addition, Camarillo said that the man who was seen on surveillance video taking the baby away showed up to the grandmother's apartment with a baby carrier. The suspect was described as a Latino man with a dark complexion and short hair. He was last seen wearing a gray baseball cap, a black face mask, a dark blue shirt, black pants and gray shoes with white trim.

"This was planned," Camarillo said. "This was not random."

Camarillo's comments came after a confusing morning, adding drama to an already intense search for the 3-month-old boy.

At about 5 a.m., the California Highway Patrol shared an image of a 2011 silver Nissan Quest that they said was the possible suspect vehicle involved in the kidnap of the baby.

But then about 90 minutes later, San Jose police said they couldn't confirm what the CHP was making public and soon afterward, the CHP pulled the picture of the van from its Twitter feed.

Why the van image was shared and then deleted was not made clear.

In addition, early Tuesday, a tow truck was seen taking a blue Nissan Pathfinder with Georgia license plates away from the neighborhood but police would not say if that vehicle was related to the kidnap suspect search.

A man is seen taking a baby from San Jose. April 25, 2022

