LA bride Kiara Brokenbrough, who went viral for $47 wedding dress, dies at 32 during childbirth

The Brief Kiara Brokenbrough, the viral "budget bride" who wed for $500 in 2022, died on March 30 while giving birth to her first child. Her son, Jonah, survived and remains in neonatal intensive care making progress. The specific medical cause of death has not been confirmed by the West Virginia Medical Examiner due to state privacy laws.



Kiara Brokenbrough, a Los Angeles digital creator who inspired millions by hosting her wedding on a $500 budget, has passed away at age 32 following complications during the birth of her son.

What we know:

Kiara Brokenbrough died on March 30, according to an online obituary and a GoFundMe campaign launched by her mother-in-law, Shaneka Greene.

Her death occurred as she was welcoming her first child, a son named Jonah, into the world.

At the time, Kiara and her husband, Joel, were in the process of moving from West Virginia back to their home state of California.

Joel and Kiara Brokenrbough / GoFundMe

The backstory:

The couple first rose to fame in February 2022 after Kiara shared that she spent only $47 on her wedding dress from Shein and held a ceremony on the side of the Angeles Crest Highway to avoid debt.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: LA couple spends $500 on wedding day, bride says yes to $47 dress

"Don't let a budget stop you from marrying that person. If you feel like you need to get married, let our wedding be a sign to you that it doesn't take all that and it can definitely happen," Kiara told FOX 11's Koco McAboy back in April 2022.

"Couples need to realize that the wedding is about the bride and the groom, first and foremost. It's not about the people who attend or who is invited," Joel added.

What we don't know:

Kiara's cause of death has not been released.

While a family friend stated Kiara died "in childbirth," the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in West Virginia declined to provide autopsy details, citing state laws that restrict the release of such information to law enforcement and next of kin.

Kiara Brokenbrough / Photos courtesy Riverside Tillman Mortuary

What they're saying:

In a heartfelt social media post on April 13, Joel shared his grief.

"My beautiful, God-fearing, Worshipping Wife, has gone home to be in the presence of the Lord."

Kiara’s obituary highlighted the resilience of their newborn son, stating, "Jonah, like his parents, is a fighter. He is inspiring his family members and NICU hospital staff with his remarkable improvement."

Dig deeper:

The tragedy has also prompted advocates to call for increased attention to maternal mortality rates for Black women, who face significantly higher risks during childbirth in the U.S.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as of 2023, the maternal mortality rate for Black women in the U.S. is 50.3 deaths per 100,000 live births, more than three times the rate for white women (14.5). Black women face the highest maternal mortality risks across all racial groups, with rates increasing with age, particularly for those 40 and older.

What's next:

The family is currently focusing on Jonah’s recovery in the NICU and supporting Joel through the sudden transition to single fatherhood.

Those wishing to donate can visit the GoFundMe campaign online.