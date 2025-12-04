Boyle Heights fire sends large plume of smoke across LA

The Brief A fire broke out at a warehouse in Boyle Heights on Thursday around 8:05 a.m. Employees were evacuated and were all accounted for. A large plume of smoke was seen for miles as firefighters worked to knock down the flames.



A giant plume of smoke was seen for miles as crews worked to knock down a fire at a warehouse in Boyle Heights on Thursday morning.

What we know:

Los Angeles City firefighters are working to knock down a fire that erupted at a commercial building at 1451 S. Grand Vista Ave., near E. Pico Boulevard just before 8:05 a.m.

LAPD officials said fire showed from the front of the building and suspected that the fire had started from an initial fire burning outside the warehouse.

Arriving firefighters forced entry into the building and determined one additional building was at-risk.

All employees were safely evacuated, and no injuries have been reported. FOX 11's Stu Mundel reported the one-story warehouse is filled with backpacks and purses.

As crews worked to extinguish the flames, aerial images from SkyFOX showed smoke was seen for miles.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is under investigation.