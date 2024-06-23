Kendrick Lamar's shoots 'Not Like Us' music video in Compton

Kendrick Lamar returned to his hometown of Compton Saturday to film his latest music video, "Not Like Us," video shows.

An increased law enforcement presence consisting of deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department was seen at the event to make sure things didn't get out of hand.

Aside from filming the music video, Lamar was seen embracing fans and taking pictures with a few lucky people in the crowds.

The music video shoot comes on the heels of Lamar's sold-out "The Pop Out- Ken & Friends" Juneteenth concert that took place at The Kia Forum in Inglewood.

The performance also drew other star-studded celebs including Tyler, the Creator, YG, Jay Rock, ScHoolboy Q, and Dr. Dre.

Lamar closed out the concert with his latest Drake diss track, "Not Like Us."

