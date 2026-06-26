Katsuya Uechi, sushi chef who helped redefine Japanese dining, dies at 67

The Brief Master sushi chef Katsuya Uechi, the culinary pioneer who transformed Los Angeles into a world-class destination for Japanese dining, has died at age 67. Uechi’s death was announced on social media by the Katsu-ya restaurant group. Funeral services for the world-renowned chef are currently pending.



Funeral services were pending Friday for Katsuya Uechi, the pioneering sushi chef whose Katsu-ya restaurants helped redefine Japanese dining in Los Angeles, following his death at age 67.

What we know:

Uechi's death was announced Thursday night by the Katsu-ya restaurant group in a social media post.

"Katsu-San helped shape the Los Angeles sushi landscape and beyond, making Katsuya a household name," the restaurant group said. "Today, we honor his life and legacy by proudly carrying forward the vision he spent a lifetime perfecting."

No location or cause of death was disclosed.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 15: Chef Katsuya Uechi prepares a bluefin tuna at Katsuya Brentwood Celebrates A Decade on June 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Katsuya) Expand

The backstory:

Born in Okinawa, Japan, Uechi built his reputation through a meticulous approach to traditional sushi while embracing flavors and presentations that appealed to Southern California diners.

He opened Sushi Katsu-ya in Studio City in 1997. The restaurant quickly became one of Los Angeles' most sought-after dining destinations and led to additional locations in Brentwood, Hollywood and elsewhere.

Among the dishes most closely associated with Uechi were crispy rice topped with spicy tuna and yellowtail with jalapeño, creations that became widely imitated at sushi restaurants throughout the region and beyond.

Over nearly three decades, Uechi earned a reputation as one of the chefs who helped transform Los Angeles into one of the nation's leading destinations for Japanese cuisine. His restaurants attracted celebrities, tourists and local diners alike.

In announcing his death, the Katsuya restaurant group said, "Our hearts are with his loved ones and all who were fortunate to know him. ... Rest in peace, Chef. Your legacy lives on in every guest we welcome and every dish we serve."