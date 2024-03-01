Karol G's plane makes emergency landing in LA County

A private jet belonging to Colombian singer Karol G made an emergency landing in Los Angeles County.

SkyFOX captured the moments where the small plane landed in Van Nuys around 9 p.m. Thursday night.

It is unknown what prompted the emergency landing. No injuries were reported to the plane landing.

The Grammy-Award winning singer's last post on Thursday about her stop in Mexico for her Mañana Será Bonito Tour. She did not post about Thursday's incident.