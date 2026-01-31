150-vehicle pileup in dense fog shuts down Highway 99 between Bakersfield and Fresno

article

The Brief California Highway Patrol officers responded to a massive pileup in Tulare County on Saturday. The crash involved at least 150 vehicles, officials said. Multiple injuries were reported.



Authorities said at least 150 vehicles were involved in a massive pileup on Highway 99 in California between Bakersfield and Fresno on Saturday.

What we know:

The California Highway Patrol posted pictures of the horrific crash involving dozens of cars on Highway 99 near Avenue 24 in Earlimart, an unincorporated community in Tulare County.

CHP officials initially reported that 59 vehicles were involved and that traffic was impacted on the northbound and southbound lanes, while cautioning drivers to slow down, especially given the low visibility in the area. They added multiple patients sustained minor to moderate injuries.

Tulare County officials provided an update and said the crash involved at least 150 vehicles.

"During dense fog avoid travel and DO NOT rely on automatic headlights. Because it is not dark headlights and tail lights ARE NOT illuminated and your vehicle is nearly impossible to see. Make sure to manually turn on your headlights so others have a chance to see you," city officials wrote on social media.

Commuters are asked to take alternative routes and should expect significant delays.

What we don't know:

Investigators suspect dense fog in the area may have been a factor. However, the official cause of the crash is unknown.