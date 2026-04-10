Kamala Harris signals potential 2028 presidential bid

The Brief Kamala Harris is "actively considering" a 2028 run, telling Rev. Al Sharpton she is evaluating "where and how the best job can be done for the American people." Despite her 2024 loss, Harris remains a favorite among Black activists, receiving the only standing ovation at the NAN convention compared to other potential 2028 contenders. The 2024 results showed a shift in the Black electorate, with Harris receiving 83% of the Black vote—a high figure, but a notable decrease from Joe Biden’s 91% in 2020.



Former Vice President Kamala Harris is signaling a potential return to the political stage, telling activists at the National Action Network’s convention on Friday that she is "thinking about" a 2028 presidential bid.

What we know:

Harris confirmed her interest in the 2028 race, stating three times to Rev. Al Sharpton, "I'm thinking about it."

In response, the audience chanted, "Run again!"

Her appearance drew the largest crowd of the week, with many attendees leaving after her speech to avoid half-empty rooms for subsequent speakers like Pete Buttigieg.

In the 2024 election, Harris secured approximately 74.9 million votes (48.4% of the popular vote).

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While she lost the Electoral College 312 to 226, Rev. Sharpton noted she earned more total votes than either Barack Obama or Bill Clinton in their respective winning campaigns—a reflection of population growth and high overall 2024 turnout.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how Harris plans to address the "new generation" of leaders some party members are calling for, or how she would recapture the margins of support lost in 2024.

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Specifically, while she maintained strong support among Black women (roughly 90%), her support among Black men fell to approximately 71%, down from the 82-point margin Joe Biden garnered in 2020. Whether she can bridge this "gender gap" within the community is a major unknown for her potential 2028 strategy.

What you can do:

For those following the early 2028 cycle, you can track the newly formed political action committees (PACs) of potential candidates.

Harris has already launched a PAC and is traveling across the South to support Democratic candidates ahead of the upcoming midterm elections.