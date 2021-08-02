Kaiser Permanente mandates COVID-19 vaccine for all employees, physicians

Kaiser Permanente, Los Angeles County's largest private employer, has joined the growing list of private companies mandating the COVID-19 vaccine for all employees and physicians.

The company said it has set a target date of September 30 to have all employees fully vaccinated.

"As the country's largest integrated care delivery system, we feel it is our responsibility to do everything we can to help bring an end to the pandemic, especially in light of the dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases from the highly infectious Delta variant," said Greg A. Adams, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Kaiser Foundation Hospitals and Health Plan, Inc.

Kaiser employees will receive paid administrative time to get vaccinated at Kaiser Permanente's on-site vaccination clinics or at other locations. Employees will also be provided additional education on the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine, the company said in a statement Monday.

The organization said it is working with its labor unions on the implementation of the employee vaccination mandate and will also coordinate with local, state and federal laws.

"For 16 months, we have been doing everything we can to save lives, care for COVID-19 patients, and prevent our communities from contracting this deadly virus," said Ramin Davidoff, MD, Co-CEO of the Permanente Federation. "The COVID-19 vaccines offer us the path to move beyond the pandemic in the same way vaccination has brought an end to the epidemics of smallpox, polio, measles and other deadly diseases."

As of July 30, Kaiser Permanente has cared for more than 907,418 patients with COVID-19 and has safely administered over 6.8 million vaccine doses with over 68% of Kaiser Permanente members receiving at least one dose.

