Kaiser employee takes own life at Santa Clara medical center

A Kaiser hospital employee in Santa Clara took their own life Wednesday at the medical center, a hospital official said.

The employee worked at Kaiser Permanente Santa Clara Medical Center, according to Physician in Chief Dr. Rakesh Chaudhary.

"Our hearts go out to the family, friends, and coworkers affected by this terrible loss. Our teams are on-site providing emotional support and resources for staff," Chaudhary said.

The employees name has not been released nor the circumstances of their death.