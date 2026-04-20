K-pop group stays true in 'SKINZ IS SKINZ'

The Brief Virtual K-pop group SKINZ introduces their first mini album "SKINZ IS SKINZ," marking a new era focused on growth, identity, and breaking boundaries between virtual and reality. The album explores themes like confidence, imperfection, and emotional depth through tracks such as "Poison Ivy," "WHY U MAD," and "GLITCH," while also dedicating "25.14" to their fans. Reflecting on their journey and early milestones, the group emphasizes staying confident despite criticism and looks ahead to expanding their sound and one day holding their own solo concert.



Virtual K-pop group SKINZ is stepping into a new era with the release of their first mini album, "SKINZ IS SKINZ". SKINZ – consisting of Dovin, Dael, Theo, Finn, Jaon, Ilang Kwon, and Yull – made their debut on April 10, 2025. Their group name is an acronym, which stands for Synthetic Kinetic Infinite Next-gen Zenith.

"It means we want to be next-generation artists with infinite possibilities and break boundaries between virtual and reality," Theo said.

Their album touches on themes of confidence, imperfection, and self-expression. The group sat down with FOX LA to talk about their music, identity, and growth.

"We wanted to tell the story of SKINZ continuing to grow," Yull said when describing the overall message behind the project.

Their title track, "Poison Ivy," explores the feeling of being stuck in a toxic relationship, but also reflects the instability of youth. The group said they wanted to go beyond just love and highlight deeper emotional experiences. Dael revealed that recording the song came with its own challenges, especially with many vocal runs layered throughout the track.

Meanwhile, their pre-release single "WHY U MAD" helped set the tone for this new era. The track connects back to their debut "Young & Loud" while showcasing a more developed sound and performance style. The group pointed to the chorus choreography — particularly the moment inspired by the lyrics "kicking doors and breaking windows" — as a key point that captures the song’s energy.

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Another track on the album, "GLITCH," talks about the idea of being pushed to your limits and reaching a breaking point. When asked about experiencing similar moments creatively, Dovin said, "The pain of creating is something every [artist] goes through, but it’s also something enjoyable for us. Also, because I was doing it together with my members, so I think it made it even easier not to break down."

While many of the songs carry high-energy performance, the album also shifts into a more emotional space with "25.14," a song dedicated to their fans, KINDY.

"We’re simply grateful to fans who waited for our first album. Since this is our song for our fans, we hope it can give you strength," Finn said.

Looking back on their debut, SKINZ recalled performing at Tokyo Dome as a defining moment in their career – one filled with both excitement and nerves.

"It was like half expectation and half is worries," Dovin said. "We knew that it was a very big experience [to show] a stage to many people… We did our best."

As artists still early in their careers, the group emphasized that their message is less about rebellion and more about confidence — standing strong in who they are despite criticism.

"Instead of being rough or rebellious for no reason, we wanted to portray the idea of standing up confidently without avoiding fearless criticism or judgment," Dovin said. "I think it's the biggest reason we were able to stay strong and keep standing without falling."

Looking ahead, the group hopes to keep expanding their sound and storytelling – with dreams of one day holding their own solo concert.