Man accused of attacking five women at UCLA in under an hour

The Brief A 29-year-old man pleaded not guilty to multiple assault charges following a series of violent attacks targeting five women on the UCLA campus. Olumuyiwa Akindahunsi allegedly used weapons and restraints, but victims and witnesses successfully fought back and helped police detain him near a campus parking structure. Akindahunsi faces a maximum sentence of 32 years to life in prison, while authorities continue to investigate his exact motives and background.



A man suspected of attacking five women on the UCLA campus pleaded not guilty to multiple severe assault and attempted kidnapping charges on Wednesday.

What we know:

The suspect, identified as Olumuyiwa Akindahunsi, faces two counts of assault by means of force with great bodily injury, three counts of assault with intent to rape, and one count of attempted kidnapping to commit robbery or rape.

According to police, Akindahunsi targeted five women, four of whom are UCLA students, at various campus residential facilities. Investigators recovered evidence at the scene associated with the attacks, including zip ties, duct tape, and paracord rope.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office requested that Akindahunsi be held without bail.

What we don't know:

While police noted that Akindahunsi is not affiliated with UCLA and may be experiencing homelessness, his exact motive remains unknown.

It is also unclear how he managed to gain access to multiple restricted residential facilities on campus.

Timeline:

Thursday, 11:30 p.m.: UCLA police respond to a robbery on Bruin Walk, where a suspect stole a student's phone from behind and fled. Additional assaults are quickly reported at De Neve Evergreen, Dykstra Hall, and Cedar Hall.

Friday, 12:05 a.m.: A witness at Cedar Hall hears a victim calling for help, intervenes, and pursues the fleeing suspect.

Friday, Early Morning: Guided by witnesses, officers locate and arrest Akindahunsi near Parking Structure 8.

Tuesday: The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office officially files multiple felony assault and attempted kidnapping charges.

Today: Akindahunsi enters a plea of not guilty in court.

What they're saying:

"I commend our officers for their quick response and excellent work in locating and arresting the suspect," UCLA Police Chief Craig Valenzuela said. "Incidents like these are deeply concerning, and the safety and security of our campus community remains our highest priority. Our officers will continue working to help ensure UCLA remains a safe place to live, learn, work and visit."

District Attorney Nathan Hochman also released a statement regarding the severity of the crimes.

"These disturbing attacks strike at the core of campus safety, traumatizing five victims and unsettling campus life. We are working closely with the UCLA Police Department to bring the attacker to justice and ensure that he will be held fully accountable for his actions."

What's next:

Akindahunsi will remain in custody without bail as the legal proceedings move forward toward a preliminary hearing.

UCLA police have increased patrols in and around the campus residential areas out of an abundance of caution to ensure student safety.

If convicted on all charges, Akindahunsi faces a maximum sentence of 32 years to life in state prison and lifelong sex offender registration.

What you can do:

UCLA residents and students are highly encouraged to report any suspicious activity immediately to authorities.

The university urges the campus community to utilize available safety resources, including the Community Service Officer Evening Escort Program.

This program provides free walking escorts between the campus, nearby residential areas, and Westwood Village from dusk until 1 a.m. year-round.

Anhyone with additional information related to these attacks is urged to contact the UCLA Police Department at 310-825-1419.