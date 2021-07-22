Jurupa Fire: Firefighters contain 40 acre brush fire in Riverside County

article

Firefighters stopped the forward progress of a wildfire that broke out Thursday in the northwest corner of Riverside County.

Cal Fire and the Riverside County Fire Department responded to a call of a fire near Van Buren Boulevard and Jurupa Road in Jurupa Valley around 2 p.m.

The fire burned 40 acres and prompted evacuations in the area, according to Cal Fire.

Multiple engine and hand crews from the county, Corona and Riverside fire departments, as well as Murrieta Fire & Rescue, were sent to the location and encountered flames moving at a moderate rate through heavy vegetation. The fire jumped Van Buren from west to east, approaching transient camps and houses along Pedley Road. With the help of two Cal Fire water-dropping helicopters, crews stopped the fire's forward rate of spread about 5 p.m.

EVACUATIONS ORDERS IN EFFECT

The fire prompted evacuations for residents in the following areas:

Felspar Street between 54th Street and 56th Street

Pedley Road between 54th Street and 56th Street

All evacuation orders are expected to be lifted by nightfall.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

Crews were expected to remain on the fire lines overnight, mopping up. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

