Man accused of killing, chopping up Scottish wife in Los Angeles

article

The Brief June Bunyan was found dead in a Hollywood apartment after a welfare check. Her husband, Jonathan Renteria, has been arrested on suspicion of murder. A crowdfunding campaign has been launched by her friends and family to bring her remains back to Scotland.



A man has been arrested in connection with the murder and dismemberment of his Scottish wife who was found dead in her apartment in Los Angeles, according to police.

What we know:

The victim, 37-year-old June Bunyan, was found dead in her Hollywood apartment on Sept. 11, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Officers had responded to her home to perform a wellness check.

Bunyan's husband, 25-year-old Jonathan Renteria, was arrested on suspicion of murder, according to the LA County District Attorney's Office.

Bunyan was last seen alive on Sept. 4. The next day, Renteria was seen on his way to drop off their 1-month-old child at his parents' house while carrying trash bags filled with unknown contents.

Renteria, who was found in a Ventura County hotel room suffering from a bloody arm injury, allegedly confessed to killing his wife during an argument in their Franklin Avenue apartment about her weight.

Bunyan's cause of death was ruled as "traumatic neck injuries," the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner reports.

What we don't know:

It's unknown when Bunyan moved to Los Angeles.

The nature of the relationship with her husband — whether they were separated, divorced, or together at the time of her death — wasn't disclosed.

The backstory:

"June Bunyan was tragically taken from us due to a violent crime in the United States," Bunyan's mother and brother wrote on a GoFundMe page created to help bring her remains back to her native Scotland. The fundraiser was created by Bunyan's friend Vicky Tulika on their behalf.

"June’s life was cut short so far from home, and we are now faced with the heartbreaking task of bringing her back to the UK. She can then be laid to rest with the dignity and love she deserves, surrounded by family and friends," the online fundraiser reads.

Her family remembered her for her "vibrant personality, infectious laugh, and deeply compassionate heart," calling her "exceptionally accomplished" and noting "she worked tirelessly to build herself a better life."

The BBC reports Bunyan, who also used the name June Renteria, created Renteria Paralegal Services in 2024. According to the company's website, it provides legal advice and support for non-U.S. citizens in immigration cases.

What's next:

Renteria is being held at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility on $4 million bail, according to inmate records.

His next court date is scheduled for Nov. 18.

The UK Foreign Office has confirmed they are supporting Bunyan's family and are in contact with local authorities.

FOX 11 has reached out to the LA County District Attorney's Office for comment.