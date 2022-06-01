Graduation ceremony for 3 Lake Elsinore-area schools postponed due to security concern

article

A graduation ceremony for three Lake Elsinore area schools has been postponed due to what school officials call a safety concern.

According to the Lake Elsinore Unified School District, the ceremony for Keith McCarthy Academy, Ortega High School and Valley Adult School will be rescheduled. Officials did not give a makeup date for the graduation ceremony as of Wednesday night.

The school district said in a statement that Riverside County Sheriff's Department is investigating the alleged threat.

The school district said commencement ceremonies for Temescal Canyon High School, Lakeside High School, and Elsinore High School students will still take place Friday evening, as scheduled.

Anyone with information on the threats is asked to call 951-955-2400.