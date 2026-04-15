YouTuber Johnny Somali sentenced to prison in South Korea

The Brief American YouTuber Ramsey Khalid Ismael, known as Johnny Somali, was sentenced Wednesday to six months in prison by the Seoul Western District Court. The 25-year-old was convicted of obstruction of business and distributing deepfake content following a series of disruptive livestreams in Seoul. The court ordered Ismael's immediate detention, citing him as a flight risk after he displayed "severe" disrespect for South Korean law.



Controversial American internet personality "Johnny Somali" has been ordered to serve prison time in South Korea following a string of provocative public stunts that sparked nationwide condemnation.

What we know:

Ramsey Khalid Ismael, known online as "Johnny Somali," was found guilty of multiple charges including obstruction of business and the distribution of fabricated sexually explicit content.

The court highlighted Ismael's behavior at an amusement park, a convenience store—where he blasted music and poured noodles on a table—and similar disruptions on public transit.

The sentencing also accounted for his distribution of non-consensual deepfake videos.

The presiding judge at the Seoul Western District Court noted that Ismael’s stunts were specifically designed to generate YouTube revenue by offending the public and disregarding local laws.

What we don't know:

It's unclear if he will face deportation immediately upon the completion of his sentence or if he will be subject to further travel restrictions.

The status of other potential civil claims from the businesses he disrupted remains unconfirmed.

What they're saying:

The court was blunt in its assessment of the YouTuber's motives, stating he displayed "severe" disrespect for South Korean law and offended "countless people" for profit.

Ismael, who previously claimed he was unaware of the historical significance of the monuments he defaced, told reporters before the trial that he "regretted his actions and wished to apologize to the South Korean public."

What's next:

Following the verdict, Ismael was taken into immediate custody.

His legal team has the option to appeal the six-month sentence, though the court’s designation of Ismael as a flight risk suggests he will remain detained throughout any further legal proceedings.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.