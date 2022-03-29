John Travolta adopts dog Jamie Lee Curtis featured during Betty White Oscars tribute

article

The puppy Jamie Lee Curtis featured during Betty White's Oscars tribute Sunday has officially found a new home — the Travolta family.

In an Instagram post Tuesday, actor John Travolta shared a photo of him and his 11-year-old son Ben Travolta, holding the pup.

"Ben adopted this dog from last night's Oscar tribute to Betty White," the post read, thanking both Curtis and Paw Works Veterinary Hospital in Thousand Oaks.

Curtis gave remarks on White during In Memoriam segment of Sunday's 94th annual Oscars ceremony, highlighting the love the late actress had for animals.

"Day in, day out for almost a century she was a woman who cared so much for not just her two-legged friends but for animals just like this," Curtis said of White. "So the greatest gift you could give Betty White is to open your heart and adopt a rescue dog just like Mac N Cheese from Paw Works."

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Just one day later, Mac N Cheese was with the Travoltas.

On her Instagram page, Curtis called it a "magical ending" to the story from Sunday, saying that someone had texted Curtis a picture of Travolta with Mac N Cheese after she'd left the ceremony Sunday.

"I thought it was so beautiful to see him with her and then today I found out that he and his son, Ben have adopted beautiful little Mac N Cheese and are taking her home today," she said, calling it "a perfect tribute to Betty White."

White died on Dec. 31, 2021, at her home in Brentwood. Since her death, her animal-loving legacy has been honored countless times, including $243,000 in donations to the Los Angeles Zoo — a phenomenon zoo officials called the "Betty White effect."

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.