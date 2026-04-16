California attorney John Eastman disbarred over 2020 presidential election interference

article

The Brief The California Supreme Court has officially disbarred attorney John Charles Eastman, removing him from the roll of attorneys effective immediately. The decision finalizes a years-long disciplinary process, affirming findings that Eastman committed 10 acts of "egregious and deceitful conduct" related to the 2020 election. State Bar officials emphasized that the ruling reinforces the duty of attorneys to maintain honesty and uphold the rule of law, regardless of their client's stature.



The California Supreme Court issued an order Wednesday permanently disbarring John Charles Eastman, ending the legal career of a key architect behind efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

What we know:

The California Supreme Court’s order follows a July 2025 affirmation by the State Bar Court Review Department, which upheld a 2024 recommendation for Eastman’s disbarment.

Eastman was found culpable of 10 out of 11 disciplinary charges, including making false and misleading statements regarding election fraud to courts, public officials, and the American public.

Chief Trial Counsel George Cardona stated that the court’s order "affirms the fundamental principle that attorneys must act with honesty and uphold the rule of law."

As part of the order, Eastman’s name has been stricken from the roll of attorneys, and he is required to pay $5,000 in statutory sanctions plus the State Bar's costs.

What we don't know:

While the California disbarment is final, it is not yet clear how this will impact Eastman's legal standing in other jurisdictions.

He remains under suspension in Washington, D.C., where separate disciplinary proceedings are ongoing.

While the court's denial of review is a "final judicial determination on the merits," the Supreme Court did not issue a detailed written opinion alongside its order, leaving the extensive findings of the State Bar Court as the primary record of his misconduct.

What they're saying:

"The Court’s order underscores that Mr. Eastman’s misconduct was incompatible with the standards of integrity required of every California attorney," said State Bar Chief Trial Counsel George Cardona. The State Bar Court Review Department previously noted in its opinion that "nothing can be more fundamental than the orderly transfer of power that occurs after a fair and unimpeded electoral process."

Representatives for Eastman have not yet issued a formal response to the Supreme Court’s final order, though he has previously defended his actions as good-faith legal advocacy.

What you can do:

The public can access specific records and documents related to this and other attorney discipline matters via the State Bar Court’s Case Search feature.

To view the full history of this proceeding, users can input the case number SBC-23-O-30029 or search by "Eastman, John Charles."

The State Bar of California also maintains a public portal for filing complaints against attorneys suspected of professional misconduct.