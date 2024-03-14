John Barnett: Boeing whistleblower 'didn't seem depressed' before death, report says

A New York Post report gives an apparent insight on the final moments of Boeing whistleblower John Barnett prior to his death.

According to the New York Post report, Barnett "didn't seem depressed" at a dinner on the night before he was found dead in his car in South Carolina.

"Lawyers, family friends and witnesses all say the 62-year-old was upbeat about finishing off giving testimony against his former employer in Charleston, South Carolina," the report from New York Post read.

The article also adds that a Holiday Inn worker claims Barnett seemed fine on February 8, which was weeks before the whistleblower's death.

The report comes just days after Barnett was found dead on March 9. At the time of his death, a coroner's office in South Carolina ruled the 62-year-old's death came from a self-inflicted wound.

The coroner's report from Charleston County raised eyebrows on social media as Barnett had recently testified against Boeing.

Barnett was with Boeing for more than three decades before leaving the company in 2017.

PREVIOUS REPORT: Boeing whistleblower John Barnett found dead days after testifying against company: report

In a BBC report from 2019, Barnett claimed Boeing rushed the production of its 787 Dreamliner jets, adding that its emergency oxygen systems had a failure rate of 25%. In the BBC report, Barnett claimed he raised some of the safety red flags to managers at Boeing, but they allegedly did not take action.

Earlier in the week, in a statement obtained by FOX Business, Boeing wrote, "We are saddened by Mr. Barnett’s passing, and our thoughts are with his family and friends."