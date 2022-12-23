Man breaks his own world record for decorating beard like a Christmas tree

An Idaho man is once again claiming the title of king of beardaments.

Joel Strasser, a "serial record-breaker" according to Guinness World Records, broke his own world record for the most baubles in a beard. The 710 baubles he attached to his beard this year bested the 686 he wore in 2021.

Beard baubles and beard lights have emerged as a quirky holiday trend for those with enough facial hair.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Joel Strasser, the 'beardament' king (Credit: Guinness World Records)

Strasser could be considered a veteran beard baubler: He’s been decorating his beard for Christmas since 2019.

"Ever since then I’ve re-broken my own record every Christmas as I’ve improved my beard bauble technique," he told Guinness World Records.

It’s the fourth year in a row he’s set the record for the most baubles in a beard. Strasser said it took about two and a half hours to attach the 710 ornaments, and more than an hour to remove them.

"It really pulls on my beard. It’s painful to have all those hairs pulling at once. All those baubles add up to about five pounds," Strasser said.

Strasser holds an additional 10 beard-related world records, according to Guinness:

Most paper straws in a beard – 534

Most straws in a beard – 312

Most chopsticks in a beard – 520

Most golf tees in a beard – 607

Most forks in a beard – 126

Most toothpicks in a beard – 3,500

Most pencils in the beard – 456

Most clothes pegs (clothespins) on a beard – 359

Most chopsticks put into a beard in one minute – 86

Most pencils put into a beard in one minute – 59

"Once I realized I’m the best in the world at sticking stuff in my beard, I decided to break as many record titles as I can," he said.