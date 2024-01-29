Joe Rogan says he's glad he left California because state went 'full communist'

article

Podcast giant Joe Rogan spoke last week about how he left California because of left-wing politics running amok in the state.

Rogan recalled how he once was part of the "blue bubble" in that he was a "left-leaning person who lived in Los Angeles" who "never voted Republican." However, while he said he remains "way more left than I am right," he argued, "California went nuts, man. It’s gone like full communist. It’s out of its f-----g mind."

He continued to slam his former state, saying, "Their approach to law enforcement is so insane. It’s so insane. The no cash bail, the letting people out for committing violent crimes, the f-----g not stopping people for stealing up to whatever money is, was it $900 now? I think they raised it. I think they made it a little higher."

SUGGESTED: Joe Rogan jokes about 'shooting homeless people' in LA

"San Francisco is nonexistent," Rogan added. "San Francisco — most of San Francisco is emptied out of like big chain stores and big department stores."

While Rogan asserted that the structure of the city is still there, it would require "some hardcore Rudy Giuliani type motherf----r to come in there and knock heads, and nobody wants that, nobody wants that, they’re ‘peace, love and granola and f-----g wear a mask.’"

Rogan and comedian Bobby Lee both marveled at how they find themselves now identifying as being in the "middle" politically.

"It only happened this last year," comedian Bobby Lee recalled. "I just went, ‘I can't do it anymore.’ You know, the people that you thought you were aligned with you are now mad at you about s---."

SUGGESTED: People leaving California moving here in record numbers, data shows

"They’re in a cult," Rogan said. "They’re attacking like somebody attacks religious beliefs."

Rogan said to even voice concerns about men using transgender rules to infiltrate women’s bathrooms, "to even say that those guys are real, you get excommunicated, you get treated like you’re a nazi."

Lee said he "never even cared about it."

"Whatever you want, I don’t give a s---, you know what I mean? But it’s like, I can’t do it anymore," he added.

Rogan moved from California to Texas in 2020 and opened a cancel-proof comedy club in Austin last year.

Get updates on this story from FoxNews.com.