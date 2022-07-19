Joe Rogan jokes about 'shooting homeless people' in LA

article

Joe Rogan’s recent comments about "shooting homeless people" in Los Angeles is sparking backlash on social media, with people accusing the Spotify podcaster of inciting violence against the homeless.

The viral clip shows Rogan interviewing fellow comedian Tom Segura during the July 14 episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience."

Rogan and Segura are smoking cigars and discussing the homeless crisis in Los Angeles when Segura mentions a 2021 federal court ruling that barred the city from taking and destroying a homeless person’s personal property.

The ruling by the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals said the city ordinance violated the 4th Amendment, which protects people from unreasonable government seizure of their property, "even when that property is stored in public areas."

The LA ordinance reviewed by the court allowed for the removal of most items too large to fit into a 60-gallon container, the common size of household trash bins picked by the city. City workers were not permitted to seize fully constructed tents, bicycles, walkers, crutches or wheelchairs. A group of homeless individuals and advocacy organizations brought the lawsuit after the City Council adopted the ordinance in 2016.

Segura told Rogan that the federal court ruling made it harder for the city to prevent homeless encampments from popping up.

"When you see stuff like that on the streets, at least in Los Angeles or California, that’s protected property," Segura said. "Like by law. That’s that’s person’s property by law."

"Oh, a homeless person’s property is protected?" Rogan asked.

"Absolutely. If you were to try to move that or take that…," Segura said.

"You’d get arrested. Hilarious," Rogan said. "But they wouldn’t arrest you if you shot somebody. Maybe you should just go shoot the homeless people."

"I like your ideas," Segura said.

"And if nobody claims it. I mean nobody does anything about violent crime in LA anymore," Rogan said.

Twitter was flooded with criticism of Rogan's comments.

"Nothing like a couple of rich f–ks setting around smoking cigars and criticizing people at their rock bottom," one person tweeted.

Another Twitter user accused Rogan of "advocating for the murder of people who have nothing and are at their lowest point."

"He thinks he’s entitled to steal from the homeless? The same people who base their whole political outlook on the sanctity of private property also think personal property is a crime for the poor," another said.

This isn't the first time Rogan is getting heat for comments he's made on his podcast.

Earlier this year, doctors, nurses and scientists implored Spotify to "implement a misinformation policy" regarding COVID-19, citing "The Joe Rogan Experience" and its "concerning history of broadcasting misinformation" regarding vaccinations and alternative treatments.

Spotify signed a multiyear deal with Rogan in 2020 for exclusive rights to distribute "The Joe Rogan Experience."

FOX 11 has reached out to Spotify for comment but has not yet heard back.

