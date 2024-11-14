Actor Jeremy Renner to serve as grand marshal of Hollywood Christmas parade

Oscar-nominated actor Jeremy Renner, perhaps known to most fans for his role as Hawkeye in the "Avengers" film series, was named as the grand marshal of the 92nd Hollywood Christmas Parade Supporting Marine Toys for Tots.

Renner will preside over the procession that will make its way through the streets of Hollywood beginning at 6 p.m. Dec. 1.

"I'm honored to serve as the grand marshal for this year's Hollywood Christmas Parade and excited to partner with Toys for Tots to bring joy to children in need," Renner said in a statement. "Their mission aligns closely with the work we do at the RennerVation Foundation, creating meaningful experiences for at-risk youth. This season of giving is about spreading hope, and I'm thrilled to share this moment with my family and friends from the foundation as we work together to make a difference."

Renner was nominated in 2010 for a best actor Oscar for his work in "The Hurt Locker," and he was nominated the following year for his supporting role in "The Town." He currently appears in the streaming drama series "Mayor of Kingstown."

The Hollywood Christmas Parade, which culminates with an annual appearance by Santa Claus, will be held Dec. 1, but will be shown on The CW Network on Dec. 14.

Previous grand marshals of the event include Gene Autry, Charlton Heston, Bob Hope, Dick Van Dyke, Mary Pickford, James Stewart, Walter Matthau, John Wayne, Olivia Newton-John, Susan Lucci and Dwayne Johnson.