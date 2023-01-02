Jeremy Renner hospitalized in 'critical but stable condition' following snow plowing accident

Actor Jeremy Renner was hospitalized following a snow plowing accident on Sunday in Reno, Nevada.

A spokesperson for Renner told Deadline the actor was listed in "critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather related accident while plowing snow earlier today."

The spokesperson said he is with his family and "receiving excellent care," according to Deadline.

FILE - Jeremy Renner attends the Hawkeye New York Special Fan Screening at AMC Lincoln Square on Nov. 22, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Disney)

The actor has a home in Nevada. The Washoe County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that Renner was injured in Reno and was flown to a hospital. He was the only person involved, and the sheriff's office is investigating, according to the release.

"At approximately 9:00am on January 1, 2023, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a traumatic injury in the area of Mt. Rose Highway in Reno, Nevada," the release read.

"Upon arrival, Deputies coordinated with Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District and REMSA Health to arrange for medical transport of Mr. Jeremy Renner via care flight to a local area hospital," it continued. "Mr. Renner was the only involved party in the incident."

Renner has a home near Mt. Rose-Ski Tahoe, an area that was hit on New Year's Eve by a winter storm that saw 35,000 homes lose power.

Renner, best known for playing the superhero Clint Barton, or "Hawkeye," in multiple Marvel movies and Disney+ television shows, was airlifted to the hospital.

The two-time Oscar nominee currently stars in the Paramount+ series "Mayor of Kingstown." The second season of the show is set to begin airing on January 15.

Renner was previously nominated for Best Actor at the 2010 Academy Award's for his performance in "The Hurt Locker."

The following year, Renner was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role in "The Town."