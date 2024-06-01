Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's marriage in jeopardy as they struggle over finances and parenting: source

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were spotted looking tense as they held hands while leaving his daughter Violet's high school graduation Thursday.

The 51-year-old actor and the 54-year-old actress and singer have been experiencing marital troubles in recent months and are living in separate homes, according to sources.

Earlier Thursday, the two reunited for the first time in almost two weeks when they were seen together walking in Los Angeles on their way to a celebration for Violet's graduation.

On Friday, fans were stunned when Lopez announced in her newsletter that her This is Me… Live tour was canceled. Representatives for Live Nation said in a statement the singer "is taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends."

Lopez also shared a message for her fans, saying, "I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again.

"I love you all so much," Lopez added. "Until next time."

A source, who attended a small gathering with the "Atlas" actress this week, told Fox News Digital Lopez didn't mention her tour at all.

"She seemed a bit distant," the insider said. "Polite but seemed like [she had] a lot on her mind."

Affleck and Lopez have rarely been seen together in recent months, at one point going 47 days without being spotted, which has led to speculation the two are separating.

The couple's marital turmoil comes less than two years after they tied the knot in July 2022.

A second source told Fox News Digital the pair have different approaches to parenting and financial matters, which has become a major source of conflict.

Though Lopez and Affleck don't have children together, the "Shotgun Wedding" actress shares 16-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Along with Violet, 18, Affleck is father to Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, whom he shares with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

"They have fought about their differences on what they give their kids and how to raise them at times," the insider said of Affleck and Lopez.

"Both sets of kids live lavish lifestyles, but they don't see how to treat money the same when it comes to their kids."

The pair, who rekindled their romance almost two decades after calling off their first engagement, are reportedly working to save their marriage. However, a third source told Fox News Digital that Affleck is becoming increasingly disengaged from the process.

"Ben doesn't seem as invested in trying to repair the relationship as he was before," the insider said. "He seems to have pulled back and is trying less and less. He's really thrown himself into work and is focused on that right now more than his marriage."

The actor is filming "The Accountant 2" in Los Angeles. Affleck is starring in and producing the action thriller.

The source told Fox News Digital Affleck has also become less dedicated to resolving his marital issues with Lopez in therapy.

"Ben and Jennifer have been in couple’s counseling working on their marriage. As of recent, Ben hasn’t been as committed to it as he was before and has even skipped some sessions," the source said.

Another insider shared that Affleck "seems like he's done," but wouldn't say a split is certain "since things change."

A fourth source shared the same sentiment and would "be shocked if it wasn't over and was repaired."

Throughout their love journey over the years, Lopez and Affleck, who originally broke up ahead of their 2003 wedding but reconnected and got married in July 2022, have battled many relationship woes.

In her 2024 documentary "The Greatest Love Story Never Told," Lopez got candid about calling off her engagement to the "Good Will Hunting" actor over 20 years ago.

"Ben and I, we broke up three days before our wedding," Lopez revealed. "We just crumbled under the pressure. I think we all go along thinking like, 'I'm doing OK. I've been through these things.' If you're like me, you just shake it off and put your best foot forward and just do your thing."

Affleck spoke further about learning to compromise.

"Getting back together, I said, 'Listen, one of the things I don't want is a relationship on social media,'" he said in the documentary. "And then I sort of realized it's not a fair thing to ask. It's sort of like you're going to marry a boat captain and you go, 'Well, I don't like the water.' We're just two people with kind of different approaches trying to learn to compromise."

Get updates on this story at FOXNews.com.