Speeding BMW crashes into UPS truck, several other cars, killing two people in Jefferson Park

Two people are dead after a high-speed hit-and-run collision in LA's Jefferson Park neighborhood.

The 5-car collision happened Thursday afternoon in the area of Arlington Ave. and W. 29th Pl.

Police say a speeding BMW slammed into the back of a UPS truck.

A female passenger inside the BMW was ejected from the car and died on the scene. A male passenger was also killed.

Investigators say the BMW was traveling at speeds over 100 mph.

"After the first collision, the BMW ended up launching, went airborne and collided with two other vehicles that were traveling northbound. The BMW continued and also hit some parked vehicles," said LAPD Det. Ryan Moreno.

The driver of the speeding BMW managed to get out of the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot. However, good Samaritans chased him, told him to stop and directed officers to his location. The driver was taken into custody.

Investigators say the crash could have easily ended in a mass casualty event.

"There was a motorcycle that just made a turn, there were some pedestrians crossing. So it could have been a lot worse than it was," Moreno added.

Evidence found in the car suggests drugs may have been involved.

The driver could face two murder charges. The identities of the deceased have not been released.