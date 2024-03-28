900 homeless deaths reported across city last year, LA City Controller says

City Controller Kenneth Mejia released a map Thursday detailing the number of deaths among the unhoused community within Los Angeles during 2023.

The findings, based on data obtained from the LA County Medical-Examiner Coroner, showed that in 2023 there were a total of 900 deaths of those experiencing homelessness in the City of LA.

Of those deaths, the most common cause was accidental (averaging approximately 75%). However, while only 40 homeless individuals died by homicide last year, those deaths made up approximately 12% of all murders in the city of LA.

The unhoused population in LA makes up only 1% of the city, according to the study.

The study also showed that the most common places for these deaths were on a Los Angeles street, freeway, tunnel or sidewalk. Nearly three-quarters of these deaths were in areas without proper utilities, such as tents, parking lots, parks, RVS and vacant buildings, according to the study.

Of the deaths, over 30% were Black individuals, despite that demographic making up less than 10% of the city's general population. The study also found that approximately 33% of LA's homeless population is Black.

According to the study, LA City Council Districts 1 and 14 saw the highest number of deaths and the highest homeless populations in their area. These districts cover downtown Los Angeles and Boyle Heights.

L.A. City Councilwoman Eunisses Hernandez, who represents the First District, called the report "tragic" and that it reflects the unacceptable reality facing Los Angeles.

"This is exactly why we are pushing to advance harm reduction services to keep people alive, to bring in more street medicine teams, and to offer dignified housing solutions and wrap-around services," said Hernandez.

"At least 80 percent of the deaths in District 1 were ruled an accident, but when you dig into the data, it is clear that the overwhelming majority of these people were impacted by the opioid crisis that is gripping Los Angeles and the country."

According to Hernandez, a "devastating number" of these deaths occurred around MacArthur Park, where the opioid epidemic has taken a "terrible toll."

She highlighted a plan she put forward last week for an updated proposal to create a respite center and increase harm reduction services in that area, using $3 million from opioid settlement funds the city is set to receive.

"I will continue fighting for this funding and for my district," Hernandez said. "But the city must act with more urgency to move this forward along with other life-saving measures."

Overall, the study indicates a decrease in deaths within the homeless community – down from the 1,167 deaths reported in 2022.

"Every death that occurs is a tragedy and we express our condolences to those friends, family and community members who have lost a loved one due to this crisis," said Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass. "The focus of our work has been to take urgent action to save lives and while the Controller’s data released today indicates a decrease in deaths, we know that there is still much more to be done."

The homeless crisis and affordable housing has been a focal point for Bass during her campaign and time in office.

This week, the city conducted two "Inside Safe" operations, a program that provides shelter for Angelenos experiencing homelessness. The operations, pioneered by Bass, were conducted in East Hollywood and Shadow Hills in the San Fernando Valley and helped at least 40 individuals, officials said.

City News Service contributed to this report.