Jeep crashes into lobby of Kaiser Permanente medical office in Porter Ranch

One person was hospitalized after a Jeep crashed into the lobby of a Kaiser Permanente medical office in Los Angeles.

What we know:

The incident was reported just after noon in the area of 20000 W. Rinaldi Street in the Porter Ranch neighborhood.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, no one needed to be extricated from the white Jeep.

A building inspector has been called to assess any structural damage.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash is under investigation.