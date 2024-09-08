JD Vance, RFK Jr. in LA for campaign fundraiser

Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance is scheduled to be joined by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in speaking at a sold-out fundraising reception for the Trump-Vance campaign Sunday in Los Angeles, with ticket prices ranging from $3,300 per person to $50,000 per couple.

Hosts for the fundraiser include investor David Sacks, his wife Jacqueline Sacks, the founder and CEO of the clothing brand Saint Haven, former Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Georgia, and her husband Jeff Sprecher, the founder, chair and CEO of the multinational financial services company Intercontinental Exchange, the parent organization of the New York Stock Exchange which he chairs.

For $50,000 donated or raised, couples will be designated as members of the host committee, participate in a roundtable discussion, have a picture taken with the Ohio senator and receive a ticket to the reception, according to the invitation obtained by City News Service.

People donating or raising $25,000 will participate in the roundtable discussion, have a picture taken with Vance and receive a ticket to the reception. People donating or raising $15,000 will have a picture taken with Vance and receive a ticket to the reception.

A ticket to the reception is $3,300, the maximum individual donation to a presidential campaign. Money from categories over $3,300 is designated for the Republican National Committee and state parties.

The fundraiser is sold out, according to its website. Its exact location and starting time were not available.

On Friday, Vance visited the U.S.-Mexico border in San Diego, where he advocated reinstating a policy under former President Donald Trump to deport someone from a country where communicable diseases are present.

"Re-implement Title 42, the Remain in Mexico Policy, it really worked ... re-implement deportations, you've got to be willing to send people back who come across that border illegally and ...end the asylum fraud," Vance said in response to a question regarding Trump's priorities should he be re-elected.

Title 42 was implemented under Trump during the COVID-19 pandemic and was used to block land entry for many immigrants. It was continued under President Joe Biden before ending in May 2023, with the end of the COVID national emergency.

Vance also spoke at a luncheon fundraiser in Rancho Santa Fe in San Diego County on Friday that was closed to the news media as is customary for a presidential campaign fundraiser.

Kennedy, an environmental lawyer and son of former U.S. Attorney General and Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, D-New York, was an independent candidate for president in 2024 before ending his campaign and endorsing Trump in August.