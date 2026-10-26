LA city officials report reductions in crime stats over last 4 years

The Brief Los Angeles city officials reported a 47% decrease in homicides and a 50% drop in shooting victims over the last four years. Statistics show significant public safety improvements, including steep declines in San Fernando Valley burglaries, robberies and vehicle thefts over the past year. Overall shooting incident data for the same four-year period was not immediately available.



On Monday, Los Angeles city officials reported a significant decrease in homicides and shooting victims over the last four years.

What we know:

Mayor Karen Bass was joined by City Councilman John Lee, chair of the council's Public Safety Committee, Councilwoman Imelda Padilla and Los Angeles Police Department officers for the announcement at the Van Nuys Community Police Station.

By the numbers:

The latest data comparing Oct. 22, 2022, to Oct. 22, 2026, revealed the following:

Homicides decreased by 47% (161 fewer deaths)

Shooting victims decreased by 50% (573 fewer victims)

In addition, officials reported that within the last year, the San Fernando Valley experienced:

A 41% decrease in burglaries

A 21% decrease in robberies

A 31% decrease in vehicle thefts

What they're saying:

"The progress we're seeing in the San Fernando Valley is significant, with burglaries down 41 percent in just the past year and major reductions in violent crime over the last four years," Lee said in a statement. "These numbers represent fewer residents becoming victims of crime, and I want to recognize the men and women of the LAPD whose hard work helps make that possible."

What we don't know:

Specific data regarding total overall shooting incidents during the four-year period was not released.

What's next:

The latest crime statistics come about a week before the upcoming elections, as Bass faces Councilwoman Nithya Raman in a competitive mayoral contest.