7.1 magnitude earthquake hits Japan's Kyushu island; mall collapses in Kumamoto

The Brief A magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck Japan's southern island of Kyushu, causing structural collapses, train derailments, and injuries across Kumamoto prefecture. The second floor of the Aeon Mall in Kashima Town collapsed, trapping people and leaving 20 to 30 employees missing as rescue efforts continue. A tsunami advisory was issued and lifted within two hours; authorities warned residents to prepare for possible aftershocks over the coming days.



A powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck Japan’s southern island of Kyushu on Tuesday.

What we know:

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake hit about 540 miles southwest of Tokyo, with the heaviest initial impact reported in Kumamoto prefecture.

In Kashima Town, the second floor of the Aeon Mall shopping center collapsed, trapping an unknown number of people inside. Local police reported that around 20 to 30 employees were missing from the complex, while several individuals were rescued from the rubble and transported to medical facilities.

A damaged wall is seen on the side of Aeon Mall Kumamoto after an earthquake in Kashima on July 28, 2026. (Photo by JIJI Press / AFP via Getty Images) /

Hospitals across the region began receiving casualties shortly after the tremor. A hospital in Yatsushiro city admitted about 40 injured people, and around 50 others were taken to a hospital in Kumamoto city.

Infrastructure across Kyushu experienced widespread disruptions.

Shinkansen bullet trains and local rail lines across Kyushu were suspended for safety inspections. A train derailed and flipped onto its side at Yatsushiro station.

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Additionally, the runway at Aso Kumamoto Airport was shut down. A notice on the airport's website confirmed there was "no prospect of resuming operations."

Meanwhile, at historic sites, stone walls at the historic Kumamoto castle sustained visible structural damage.

Safety checks at critical facilities yielded initial relief.

Japan’s Fire and Disaster Management Agency reported no damage to major public facilities or infrastructure, while the Nuclear Regulation Authority confirmed that no abnormalities were detected at three nearby nuclear power plants.

The Japanese Defense Ministry dispatched aircraft to the region to conduct aerial damage assessments.

What we don't know:

The total number of casualties and the exact scale of property damage remain uncertain as emergency crews work through affected areas.

Authorities have not confirmed how many individuals remain trapped beneath the collapsed second floor of the Aeon Mall.

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Details regarding the duration of blackouts, fires, and road closures reported by government officials remain unclear.

What they're saying:

Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi told local media there were reports of damage to roads, bridges and buildings, as well as blackouts and fires, though details were unclear.

Hiroki Shimoda, an official at Mifune town hall who witnessed roof tiles crashing from nearby homes, reflected on the intensity of the shaking, noting that Kumamoto was previously hit by a deadly quake in 2016 that killed more than 50 people.

"The shaking reminded me of the Kumamoto quake (10 years ago) and I was frightened," Shimoda said.

What's next:

Emergency responders and local authorities are continuing search and rescue operations at the Aeon Mall and other damaged sites.

Officials urge residents in the area to remain on alert for potential aftershocks over the next two to three days while safety inspections continue across regional transport networks and public facilities.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.