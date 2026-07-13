Kern County earthquake felt across Southern California

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The Brief A preliminary 4.3-magnitude earthquake shook Southern California on Monday morning, striking at a depth of nearly five miles. The earthquake was centered in Kern County. Residents reported feeling the quake in Los Angeles, Ventura, and San Bernardino counties.



A preliminary 4.3-magnitude earthquake rattled Kern County on Monday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

What we know:

The earthquake struck Kern County, with the epicenter located about 11 miles from the community of Johannesburg, which is roughly 23 miles south of Ridgecrest. The USGS reported that the quake occurred at a depth of about 4.7 miles.

People across multiple counties reported feeling the ground shake, including residents in Kern, Ventura, San Bernardino, and Los Angeles counties. According to the USGS "Did You Feel It?" map, it was felt in cities like Moorpark, Santa Clarita, Crestline, and San Bernardino.

There are no immediate reports of any injuries or structural damage. Geologists note that while every earthquake is different, significant damage usually does not happen unless a quake reaches a magnitude above 4 or 5.

RELATED: Surviving the earthquake: Prepare, Survive, Recover

USGS provides information about earthquakes by state and preparedness information, including helpful information for those in California.