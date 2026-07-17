7.3-magnitude earthquake strikes off Pacific coast near Mexico, Guatemala

The Brief A major 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck off the Pacific coast of southern Mexico near the Guatemala border on Friday morning. The earthquake prompted a localized tsunami threat warning for coastal areas of Mexico and Guatemala within 186 miles of the epicenter. Strong shaking was felt across western Mexico, Guatemala, and into El Salvador, with officials monitoring the region for additional aftershocks.



A powerful earthquake struck off the Pacific coast near Mexico and Guatemala on Friday morning, officials said.

What we know:

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said the 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck just before 8:48 a.m. CST at a depth of about 9.4 miles. Also, the USGS reported its epicenter was 30 miles from Aquiles Serdán, Mexico, an area near Puerto Madero.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and Guatemala’s National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction (CONRED) said that preliminary reports showed no damage.

Powerful earthquake triggers tsunami threat

This marks the latest earthquake in the Pacific Ring of Fire and officials said a tsunami threat was issued for areas within 186 miles of the earthquake's epicenter.

Shaking was reported in Guatemala and Mexico, but the USGS said strong shaking could be expected across western Mexico and Guatemala, especially near the coasts.