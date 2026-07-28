SoCal lifeguards on high alert as dangerous rip currents, high surf hit coast

The Brief Dangerous rip currents and building ocean swells have prompted high surf warnings and heightened safety alerts across Southern California beaches. Los Angeles County lifeguards made nearly 2,000 water rescues over the past week, a steep increase from the typical summer weekend average of 200 to 300 rescues. Beachgoers and surfers are urged to exercise caution, swim near open lifeguard towers, and swim parallel to the shore if caught in a rip current.



Dangerous rip currents and building ocean swells have put lifeguards on high alert across Southern California.

What we know:

The region has experienced extreme heat for weeks, driving massive crowds to local beaches for relief. However, coastal conditions are turning hazardous for both swimmers and surfers as building swells and strong rip currents develop along the shoreline.

Along the coast, ocean temperatures have surged into the 70s, bringing unusually warm waters to local beaches. These warm ocean waters arrive alongside rising surf, with waves at Malibu Surfrider Beach measuring between 3 and 6 feet under an active beach hazard statement. Farther south in Orange and San Diego counties, swell sets are reaching 8 to 9 feet on south and southwest-facing beaches.

The hazardous water conditions have triggered a sharp rise in emergency responses. Los Angeles County lifeguards reported making nearly 2,000 ocean rescues over the past week alone, which is a dramatic spike compared to the 200 to 300 rescues typically seen during a busy summer weekend.

What they're saying:

"Watch the water for a long time before you go out. If you spend like 15 minutes, you can kind of see which way the water is flowing and stuff like that. Keep an eye on it because a lot of times there'll be rip currents which will pull you out. And you've got to stay away from those because those things will pull out before you even know it," a Malibu surfer advised.

"If you do get caught in a rip current, parallel to the shore, don't try to paddle in because you won't be able to paddle against the ocean. Mother nature will always win," he added.