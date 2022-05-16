Expand / Collapse search

New exhibit at Japan House LA dishes 'Art of the Ramen Bowls'

By Alexa Mae Asperin
Los Angeles
'The Art of the Ramen Bowls' exhibition

LOS ANGELES - May is Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month. 

To celebrate, Japan House Los Angeles is serving up a new exhibit celebrating the world's most popular Japanese food. 

RAMEN DISCOVERIES | A Popup Series recently opened "The Art of the Ramen Bowl" exhibition. 

The series features ramen popup collaborations spotlighting seven different ramen concepts including a variety of regional ramen from Tokyo and Kumamoto to Fukushima and Yokohama. You'll also learn about the unique varieties and qualities of authentic ramen.

The limited-time exhibition is open now through July 31. You can learn more about making reservations by tapping or clicking here. 