New exhibit at Japan House LA dishes 'Art of the Ramen Bowls'

May is Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

To celebrate, Japan House Los Angeles is serving up a new exhibit celebrating the world's most popular Japanese food.

RAMEN DISCOVERIES | A Popup Series recently opened "The Art of the Ramen Bowl" exhibition.

The series features ramen popup collaborations spotlighting seven different ramen concepts including a variety of regional ramen from Tokyo and Kumamoto to Fukushima and Yokohama. You'll also learn about the unique varieties and qualities of authentic ramen.

The limited-time exhibition is open now through July 31. You can learn more about making reservations by tapping or clicking here.